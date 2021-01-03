ZIMBABWE PLACED UNDER FULL LOCKDOWN

Zimbabwe has returned to a full lockdown. That country’s health minister, Constatino Chiwenga, has confirmed the news to SABC News.

The move comes after South Africa’s neighbour postponed its school reopening to a later date due to a surge in coronavirus infections and a tropical storm sweeping through the region.

Zimbabwe currently has 14, 084 cases and 369 COVID-19 related deaths.

Authorities say the country’s health system is under strain, thus the decision to place it under full lockdown.

During the last month of December, daily cases reportedly averaged more than 100, compared to less than 50 in November.

– SABC