28 KILLED IN NEW YEAR HOLIDAY ACCIDENTS



Lusaka ~ Mon, 4 Jan 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Twenty-eight (28) people died in 225 accidents that occurred during the New Year holiday.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that 22 of the 225 accidents were fatal.

“During 2021 New Year holiday, a total number of 225 road traffic accidents were recorded out of which 22 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 28 persons were killed, 27 were serious road traffic accidents in which 31 persons were seriously injured, 54 were slight road traffic accidents in which 61 persons were slightly injured and 122 were damage only road traffic accidents,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents with 105, followed by Copperbelt Province with 31, Central province with 22, Southern and Eastern provinces with 14 each, Luapula with 11, North Western and Western provinces with 08 road traffic accidents each

Mrs Katongo stated that Muchinga and Northern Provinces recorded the least with 06 and 04 accidents respectively.

“In comparison with previous New Year holiday of 2020, a total number of 101 road traffic accidents were recorded as compared to 225 road traffic accidents recorded this year which shows an increase by 124 road traffic accidents. 13 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 13 persons were killed in the 2020 New Year holiday as compared to 22 fatal road traffic accidents where 28 persons were killed. The record shows an increase in fatal road traffic accidents by 09 and persons killed by 15,” she stated.

Mrs Katongo stated that in the same holiday of 2020, 15 were recorded as serious road traffic accidents in which 18 persons were seriously injured as compared to 27 serious road traffic accidents where 31 persons were seriously injured in this New Year’s holiday.

“The accidents still show increased figures in serious road traffic accidents by 12 and in persons seriously injured by 13; 16 were recorded as slight road traffic accident in 2020 in which 19 persons were slightly injured as compared to 54 slight road traffic accidents where 61 persons were slightly injured this year. The figures also shows increase in slight road traffic accidents by 38 and 42 persons slightly injured,” she stated.

Mrs Katongo stated that 57 were recorded as damage only road traffic accidents in the holiday of 2020 as compared to 122 recorded in this year’s holiday.

“There is still an increase in damage only road traffic accidents by 67.

A total amount of K 434,270.00 was raised in admission of guilt fines in 2020 as compared to K591, 075.00 raised this year’s holiday. The admission of guilt has risen by K156, 805.00

This New year holiday has recorded more road traffic accidents as compared to the last new year’s holiday as it had more days of four (04) as compared to 2020 New year Holiday which had two (02) days. Increased movement of motorists to various destinations and disregard to the road traffic rules and regulations may be contributing factor to the increase in Road Traffic accidents,” she stated.