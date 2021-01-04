60-Year-Old Drowns in Mafinga

A 60-year-old man has died after drowning in the Kaunga River in Mafinga District of Muchinga Province.

The deceased has been identified as Lightwell Munthali of Chief Mweniwisi of Sibuyembe village in Mafinga District.

Outgoing Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase said the deceased met his fate as he was crossing the river.

“He was swept away by a heavy current of water and was found about 3 kilometres from the crossing point and he was found hooked on the reeds within the stream,” Njase said.

He added that officers visited the scene found that body had already been retrieved and was lying along the riverbanks.

Njase said after a physical inspection was done on the body, it was observed that water was coming out from the mouth and nose.

He said body has since been handed over to the relatives for burial.