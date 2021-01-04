EDUCATION PS ORDERS PRIVATE SCHOOLS THAT HAVE OPENED TO CLOSE UNTIL JAN 18



Chinsali ~ Mon, 4 Jan 2021

By Blackwell Changsha

Government has directed all private schools which have reopened to immediately close and release innocent pupils by 17:00 hours today until 18th January.

Speaking in Chinsali today, General Education Permanent Secretary in Charge of Technical Services Jobbicks Kalumba said failure to comply will attract stern action against them.

Dr. Kalumba has since directed all the Provincial Education Officers (PEOs) countrywide to monitor compliance on Private Schools that have re-opened schools today.

He expressed his disappointment with some private schools opposing Government’s directives for selfish ends.

Dr Kalumba has explained that private schools should not be sacrificing pupils in the name of catching up with lost time amid a second wave of Covid-19 whose symptoms are yet to be studied by health experts and how to protect the pupils as they open schools on January 18.

He said Private Schools must learn to respect Government directives because there is a reason to every extension of school opening because General Education caters for the majority of children who need to be protected from the second wave of Covid-19.

Government last year announced the rescheduling of the opening date for all schools from 4th to 18th January this year.