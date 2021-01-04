LUSAKA WOMAN DIES AFTER BEING HIT BY A CAR ON GREAT EAST ROAD AS HER ONE YEAR OLD BABY MIRACULOUSLY SURVIVES

Lusaka ~ Mon, 4 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

An unidentified woman of Lusaka has died after being hit by a vehicle while her one year, eight months old baby survived in a fatal road accident which occurred on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the fatal accident occurred at 01:10am on Great East Road.

“An unidentified female adult aged between 30 and 35 died while her baby aged about one year eight months survived in a fatal Road Traffic Accident which occurred on 02nd January, 2021 at around 01:10 hours along great East road,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that female Subulwa Kanyanda aged 40 of Kabwata Site and Service, who was driving a Toyota Alex registration number BAE 1996, from East to West hit the woman who died upon arrival at Levy Mwanawasa general hospital.

Katongo stated that the child who survived without any visible injuries was still under medical observation at the hospital.

“The accident happened when the pedestrian was crossing the road from direction north to south. The body is in Levy Mwanawasa Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem. We therefore appeal to members of the public to help identify the deceased person and the surviving infant so that it can be reunited with the family,” she stated.