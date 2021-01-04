PF HAS DELIVERED DEVELOPMENT IN MATERO – KAMBA

Lusaka ~ Mon, 4 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Lusaka PF Province Youth Secretary Kennedy Kamba has said government has delivered development in Matero constituency without the help of the area Member of Parliament Lloyd Kaziya who has never been popular in the area.

Reacting to a story in one of the named tabloids where Kaziya reportedly said he will make sure the PF don’t win the Matero seat, Mr Kamba said the Matero MP is lazy.

He said Kaziya does not work with party structures in Matero, adding that he doesn’t make himself available to the people when they need help.

Mr Kamba has said Kaziya was unpopular even in 2015 but managed to win elections because he stood on the PF ticket.

“In less than 3 months, Parliament will be dissolved and let me make it clear that the government of his Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has delivered in matero without the help of the MP. Number 1, the MP is Lazy in Matero. No. 2, he doesn’t work with the party structures in Matero. Thirdly, he is not available to the people. We were directed by the President to allow all aspiring candidates to sell their manifestos in the various constititiencies countrywide during the by elections in Northern Province. And the only MP complaining is Loyd Kaziya. We have Danny Yenga vying for Kabwata Constituency, is ba Given Lubinda complaining? The answer is no. We have a constituency chairman who has also made it public that he is going to aspire for that office in Mandevu constituency, is ba Jean Kapata complaining? The answer is no,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Kamba said Zambians will vote for the ruling PF because of the development it has delivered.

He said the UPND are just lying to themselves that they are winning this year’s elections.