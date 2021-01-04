Toddler Dies After Being Run Over By A Car At Church



Lusaka ~ Mon, 4 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A one year, seven months old baby has died after a car ran over her at Church in Chilenje yesterday.

Police Spokesperson Mrs Esther Katongo has said the accident happened on Sunday at Christ Dominion Church in Chilenje around 11:00 hours.

“There was a fatal Road Traffic accident which occurred on 03rd January, 2021 at around 1100 hours at Christ Domino Church in Chilenje South in which a female juvenile Peace Nalavwe aged one year seven months sustained fatal head injuries. Also involved was female Phaless Chirwa aged 40 years of Lusaka who was driving a Nissan Xtrail registration number BAF 3328,” Mrs Katongo said.

She explained that the driver of the vehicle was driving into the Church premises.

“The accident happened when the driver of the motor vehicle was driving into the church premises and in the process bashed the child who was playing.The body is in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem while the driver has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving,” Mrs Katongo has said in a statement issued to Zambia Reports.