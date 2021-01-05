COURT COMMITS BOYFRIEND TO HIGH COURT FOR DEFILING GIRLFRIEND



Ndola ~ Tue, 5 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Ndola Magistrate Court has committed a 24-year-old man to the High Court for sentencing after convicting him for defilement of his 15-year-old girlfriend.

This is in a case where 24-year-old Rabson Chirwa was charged with defilement contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

When the matter came to court for trial, both the minor and Chirwa 24 confessed that they were in love.

Allegations are that Chirwa, on November 20, 2020, defiled his girlfriend who was aged 15 at a night club.

Chirwa was then charged with defilement.

The court heard that on the material day, Chirwa called his 15-year-old girlfriend whom he had a love affair with, to meet him at a night club known as ‘Sobelenge’ bar in Masala.

The minor narrated that the two spent a night at the same night club, where they both undressed and had sex.

The following day, her father took her to Masala Police Station and then the hospital where she was given a medical report.

And medical examinations also revealed that the minor was defiled.

In his defence, Chirwa, who elected to give evidence on oath, also narrated the same story as his girlfriend.

Ndola Chief Resident Magistrate John Mbuzi established that the facts were not disputed.

Magistrate Mbuzi convicted Chirwa as the state proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

“My conclusion is that the state has proved its case and I find the accused guilty of defilement of a child and I convict him accordingly,” he said.

Magistrate Mbuzi has since committed Chirwa to the High Court for sentencing.