HYENA KILLS ONE IN PETAUKE

Petauke ~ Tue, 5 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A person has died while 10 others are nursing serious wounds at Petauke District Hospital after being attacked by a hyena in the border area of Zambia and Mozambique.

The affected Zambians living in Chief Chimfombo’s area were attacked last evening around 21 hours by a hyena.

Philemon Zulu narrated that one of the affected people who went to Chieftainess Mwanjawanthu’s area to buy farm inputs was attacked by the wild animal on his way to the village.

He says the animal further attacked those who tried to rescue the first victim.

And some of the affected people say the bizarre incident has left them traumatized.

Meanwhile, Chieftainess Mwanjawanthu said the situation is currently calm in villages bordering her area because the hyena has been killed.

And Petauke District Health Director Riches Siabwalo said he will give a detailed report on how the affected patients are faring later in the day.

Credit: Breeze FM