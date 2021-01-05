KALOMO CRIMINAL BEHIND FAKE FACEBOOK PAGE NAMED NANCY KANGANJA NABBED FOR PERSONATION



Kalomo ~ Tue, 5 Jan 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police have arrested a male adult of Kalomo District identified as Kahembi Kapalu aged 21, for offences of Personation contrary to section 378(1) and obtaining money by false pretences which is contrary to section 309 of Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

According police spokesperson Mrs Esther Katongo, the accused person is alleged to have created a fake facebook account in the name of Nancy Kanganja using a profile picture of a female police officer working under Lusaka Division.

Through the fake account, he swindled 29 people out of a total of K59, 000 on pretext that he would influence senior officers in the office of the Inspector General of Police to have them employed in the Zambia Police Service as constables.

“The suspect, using the name Nancy Kanganja, was introducing himself as a niece to the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kakoma Kanganja and was using different mobile numbers to receive money from the victims among them 0770624379 and 0970307157 on pretext that the same mobile numbers belonged to the Special Assistant to the Inspector General of Police, Mr Brian Makunka.

Investigations led to the apprehension of Kahembi Kapalu of Kalomo and the mobile phone and Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards using the phone numbers mentioned above were recovered,” Mrs Katongo has stated.

“The accused person is detained in police custody awaiting court appearance in Kalomo District.

We wish to warn all those that have taken to social media to commit various offences by using fake identities that they risk being arrested and prosecuted. What social media abusers should bear in mind is that they will not hide behind the fake identity in perpetuity because one day they will be uncovered and meant to answer to charges.”