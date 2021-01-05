Zambia’s Mission In Addis Pursues Economic Benefit For Zambia Amid COVID-19 Outbreak



Lusaka ~ Tue, 5 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba has disclosed that the Mission is pursuing economic benefits that are available from international organizations in light of the negative economic effects caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ambassador Mwamba, who is also Permanent Representative to the African Union, said the international community has made available economic relief mechanisms to tackle and combat the negative effects caused by the pandemic on African economies.

He said in a statement issued by the Mission’s First Secretary for Press and Tourism Inutu Mwanza that only China and Ethiopia in the world were predicted to register positive economic growth as the pandemic had tremendously slowed growth or damaged economies.

He said Zambia benefited from donations and support made by the international community for Covid-19 supplies such testing kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and face masks.

Ambassador Mwamba said such resource support came at a critical time when Zambia was battling with the pandemic in its early stages.

He said the Mission was now pursuing support funds for Covid-19 vaccines and stimulus packages that both the African Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in Addis Ababa had arranged for member states.

Ambassador Mwamba also stated that the ECA had provided technical and financial support to Zambia in its work with the holding of the national census.