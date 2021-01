Ndola ~ Wed, 6 Jan 2021

COPPERBELT Province Minister Mr Japhen Mwakalombe has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Mwakalombe, who is also Chongwe member of Parliament, has since gone into self isolation. He confirmed this to ZNBC news in a statement.

Mr Mwakalombe has urged Zambians to take seriously the deadly second wave of COVID-19 and observe health guidelines put in place by government.