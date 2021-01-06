KABWE DEPUTY MAYOR TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19



Kabwe ~ Wed, 6 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Kabwe deputy mayor Billy Sichamba has tested positive.

The Kabwe Municipal Council public relations unit has stated that Mr Sichamba is n self-isolation and out of danger.

“May I take this opportunity to inform you that His Worship The Deputy Mayor of Kabwe Billy Sichamba has tested positive to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Mr Sichamba is out of danger and remains in isolation for now. Let’s pray for his quick recovery,” the Unit stated.

“To all of us and our families, Let’s always remember to Mask up, Sanitise, Social Distance and Stay at Home. The COVID-19 Second wave is more dangerous and deadly!”