President Lungu Expected On C/belt For 3 Day Working Visit

Ndola ~ Wed, 6 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu is expected on the Copperbelt for a three-day working visit, Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has confirmed.

The head of state will tour development projects while on the Copperbelt Province.

“The President has an intense program and it is to deal with issues of developmental projects,” Mr Nundwe said.

President Lungu will also take advantage of his presence on the Copperbelt to worship with the Seventh Day-Adventist Church in Ndola on Saturday.

Mr Nundwe advised party members and other well wishers not to crowd the President’s tours due to rising cases of COVID-19.