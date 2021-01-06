President Lungu Expected On C/belt For 3 Day Working Visit

Ndola ~ Wed, 6 Jan 2021
By Brightwell Chabusha
President Edgar Lungu is expected on the Copperbelt for a three-day working visit, Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has confirmed.
The head of state will tour development projects while on the Copperbelt Province.
“The President has an intense program and it is to deal with issues of developmental projects,” Mr Nundwe said.
President Lungu will also take advantage of his presence on the Copperbelt to worship with the Seventh Day-Adventist Church in Ndola on Saturday.
Mr Nundwe advised party members and other well wishers not to crowd the President’s tours due to rising cases of COVID-19.
3 Comments
Concerned citizen amplified
You are welcome Mr president
Stones
You are welcome Mr Lungu and hopeful you will reach as far as Mufulira.
Love your neighbor
You are welcome your Excellency, but strictly no campaign messages in our churches just as pronounced by the North Zambia union topmost leader of the church. We follow only worshipping on the Sabbath.