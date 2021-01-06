Reduced Loadshedding Linked to Increased Water Levels

Zesco says increased water levels at Kafue Gorge Upper and Itezhi-tezhi power plants have led to reduced loadshedding.

Zseco spokesperson Henry Kapata says increased water inflows on the Kafue River has boosted the water levels.

“The impressive inflows on Kafue river, has contributed to the current flexible load management, other than the closure of companies for industrial break,” he said.

Kapata said Kafue Gorge Upper is currently at 59% full compared to last year, at the same time when it was at 11.6% full while Itezhi-tezhi is currently at 34.18% full compared to last year, at the same time when it was 13.7% full.