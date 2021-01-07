AIRPORT STAFF BLOCK HH FROM FLYING TO COPPERBELT



Lusaka ~ Thur, 7 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Airport authorities today blocked UPND leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema from flying to the Copperbelt Province where he wanted to attend burial of his provincial youth chairperson Mr Ronald Manenga who died in a tragic car accident in Ndola over the weekend.

However, sources have indicated that the real intention of Mr Hichilema’s travel to the Copperbelt was not the funeral but to cause confusion since President Edgar Lungu is in the area for a three-day working visit.

In April, 2017, Mr Hichilema engaged in road rage in Mongu during the Kuomboka traditional ceremony when he dangerously overtook a presidential motorcade, putting the life of the Head of State in danger.

When Mr Hichilema arrived at the Kenneth Kaunda International airport, authorities there refused to let him fly out.

In Kalulushi where he was expected to land at 08:00 hours, police sealed off the Kalulushi South Down Airport, in a clear move to avoid the Mongu incident.