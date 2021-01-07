Lusaka ~ Thur, 7 Jan 2021
By Brightwell Chabusha
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chaired by Muchinga MMD member of parliament Howard Kunda yesterday grilled officials from Honey Bee Pharmacy, Zambia Medicines and Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA), Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) and the Ministry of Health over the $17 million contract awarded to the pharmacy for the supply of health kits.
During the appearance before PAC, it was revealed that some of the condoms and gloves which Honey Bee supplied failed the test, according to ZABS, to which committee member Mwansa Mbulakulima said that was tantamount to genocide.
Shockingly, the condoms and gloves in question were, however, distributed countrywide by the Ministry of Health without validation.
It was further heard that ZAMRA had no validation for distribution of the defective condoms countrywide and that results of further tests done on them were being awaited from Zimbabwe.
Meanwhile, proof of supply of the health kits by Honey Bee lacked addresses, another anomaly which left the PAC shocked.
Other shocking revelations during the hearing were that Honey Bee was issued with a license on Sunday by ZAMRA, while Ministry of Health permanent secretary in charge of administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo said she had no idea who authorized the contract as she only attended the launch of the health kits distribution.
After all the anomalies were brought out, Ms Mulalelo said the Ministry regrets the irregularities on the Honey Bee drugs contract while ZAMRA admitted its lapses on the contract which has left Zambians questioning what processes were taken before awarding it.
Honey Bee director Imran Lunat could not stand the questioning as he nearly broke down and accused the Auditor General’s Office of being biased in its reports.
One Response to “PAC GRILLS HONEY BEE, ZAMRA, ZABS AND MoH OVER HEALTH KITS CONTRACT AS HONEY BEE BOSS ALMOST CRIES”
Old Mzee
PAC well done but I have a few questions also:
1.How was a licence issued on Sunday?
2.How can the PS for Administration say she has no idea who issued the Licence.What is she doing in that office?
3.ZAMRA should be disibanded as it is not serving any purpose and the senior officers prosecuted.
4.How can agents not have addresses,i suspect these kits and condoms were manufactured in some compound in Lusaka.
5.Zambia Beraue of Standards (ZABS) should be taken to task as well for allowing defective condoms and kits on the Zambian market.
6.Ministry of health has subjected Zambian and any other Nationals to genocide as Mr Mbulakulima has put it
Finally let us not employ people because they are our relatives or girlfriends or tribal balancing.This is shameful
Iam very disappointed with the PS Administration.She is a disaster and a total failure at Ministry of Health.
If there are witches in Zambia these are the people.
Let us not just drive latest cars without doing our jobs.there are many people in Zambia who can do the job
The PAC and Audiotor General should be given powers to prosecute criminals killing us and stealing from us