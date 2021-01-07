PRAY FOR ME AND ALSO MY FRIENDS SEEKING THE PRESIDENCY, PRESIDENT LUNGU ASKS CHURCH



Lusaka ~ Thur, 7 Dec 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has asked the clergy in the country to pray for him and those seeking to assume the office.

Speaking today when he hosted the Reformed Church in Zambia leadership at State House yesterday morning, President Lungu assured that he is to dialogue with any opposition leader as long as it is issue based.

President Lungu said he has always been willing to meet stakeholders to discuss substantive issues such as COVID-19 or elections.

“You should pray for me. Also pray for my friends who want to assume this office. I am ready to talk to the opposition. I am ready for dialogue as long as it is issue based,” President Lungu said.

He said there is nothing wrong with politicians talking to the clergy about their political ambitions but there is everything wrong with politicians dividing the clergy.

And Reformed Church in Zambia Synod Moderator Reverend Ackson Banda says the church and Government are partners because they draw their members from the same constituents.

Reverend Banda said the Reformed Church in Zambia appreciates the President’s love for the church as he has been meeting various clergy.

The delegation also praised President Lungu’s timely efforts where disasters are happening across the country.

Reverend Godfridah Sumaili, Secretary to the Cabinet, Dr Simon Miti and Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs acting Permanent Secretary, Tobias Chomba, accompanied the President to the meeting.

General Secretary, Dr William Zulu, Dr Clement Mwanza, Reverends John Phiri, Daniel Banda, and Eneless Chabinga, among others, accompanied Reverend Banda to the meeting.

This is according to a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.