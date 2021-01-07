PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU TOURS LUBAMBE MINE

Chililabombwe ~ Thur, 7 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has toured Lubambe Copper Mine on the Copperbelt.

Lubambe Copper Mine is an underground mining operation situated on the Zambian Copperbelt close to the town of Chllilabombwe.

The Lubambe Copper Mine is 80% owned by EMR Capital Resources, while 20% is held by ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc.

The tour of the Mine is part of the Head of State’s three-day working visit on the Copperbelt Province.

The Head of State will proceed on a tour of projects in the province.

President Lungu will on Saturday congregate with Christians at one of the Seventh Day Adventist Churches in Kitwe before departure for Lusaka later in the afternoon.