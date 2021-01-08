ACC QUESTIONS SOME INDIVIDUALS IN HONEY BEE DRUGS SCANDAL

Lusaka ~ Fri, 8 Jan 2020

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it is investigating the suspected corruption in the manner the Ministry of Health awarded a $17 Million drugs supply contract to Honey Bee pharmacy.

ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono has said so far, several witnesses and suspects have already been interviewed.

He said the investigations will determine whether or not the matter is worth to be taken to the courts of law for prosecution, according to Diamond TV.

Honey Bee pharmacy has been cited in the 2019 Auditor General’s report to have been awarded a contract by the Ministry of Health despite having not met the procurement conditions.

And during the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee appearance this week, Ministry of Health permanent secretary Kakulubelwa Mulalelo said she was not aware of who approved the contract given to Honey Bee.

During the same appearance, it was revealed that ZAMRA issued a license to Honey Bee on a Sunday despite them not meeting the requirements for such accreditation.

Additionally, the medical supplies that Honey Bee supplied and subsequently distributed countrywide by the Ministry of Health had not been validated. It was heard that actually, the condoms and gloves supplied failed the test at the Zambia Bureau of Standards.