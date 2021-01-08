Court Slaps Suspended Sentence On Chirundu Council Revenue Collector For Corrupt Practices



Chirundu ~ Fri, 8 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Siavonga Subordinate Court has convicted a Chirundu Town Council Revenue Collector for corrupt practices and slapped a suspended sentence on him.

Anti Corruption Commission Public Relations Manager, Mr. Timothy Moono explains that in 2019 the Commission in Chirundu arrested Clever Habukali, 44, of Mission Area in Chirundu, and charged him with three counts of theft by public servant contrary to section 272 of the penal code cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia and three counts of fraudulent false accounting contrary to section 326(b) of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

“Details in the first count are that Habukali, on 29th January 2018 in Chirundu, being a public servant stole K480 property of the Chirundu Town Council, while in count two, Habukali, on 26th January 2018 in Chirundu, being a public servant stole K480, property of the Chirundu Town Council. In the third Count, details are that he stole another K 480 on 29th January 2019, being property of the Chirundu Town Council” Moono said.

He adds that Habukali was further charged with three counts of fraudulent false accounting contrary to section 326(b) of the penal code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

“In Count one, particulars of the offence are that on 22nd January 2018, in Chirundu, Habukali, being a public servant namely revenue Collector did make a false entry on a duplicate copy of a receipt dated 22nd January 2018 a matter or transaction that concerns Chirundu Town Council a Public Body. In the second count, Habukali, on 26th January 2018, with intent to defraud made a false entry on duplicate copy of a receipt dated 26th January 2018, while in count three, on 29th January 2018, Habukali made another false entry on a duplicate receipt dated 29th January 2018, a matter or transaction which concerns Chirundu Town Council a public body” he said.

When the matter came up for commencement of defence, the accused informed the Court that he wished to change his plea of not guilty to guilty.

The court then accordingly convicted him on all the 6 counts on his own admission of guilt and gave him a suspended sentence of three months for each count.