I’M VERY STRONG, COURAGEOUS AND READY TO GO BEYOND 2021 – LUNGU

Lusaka ~ Fri, 8 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has told Chililabombwe residents that he is ready to go beyond 2021.

Speaking after touring Konkola Copper Mines in Chililabombwe yesterday, President Lungu said he is very strong and courageous to continue developing Zambia beyond 2021.

“Somebody came from London, a Zambian who has been gone for seven years, and when he arrived, he came and told me that if we work together, things can change. I have seen the state of the roads, we will rehabilitate them. You should know that we cannot do everything at once. There is a saying by the Chinese people that a journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. Let us work together ad change this country. I am very strong, very courageous and ready to go beyond 2021,” President Lungu said.

He said he is happy that KCM is now running efficiently at the hands of the provisional liquidator.

“I am very proud of how the mine has been run efficiently; it is an indication that we are able, we have the skills required to run such an operation. I was talking to management a while ago and I assured them that this is the way to go show them that we can run the mine effectively and efficiently. Yes, the employees, contractors from KCM and everybody has demonstrated their commitment to bringing back the mining sector to life and I think this is the way it should be. And then you say Zambians can’t run the mine, we will run the mine? That is why I am delighted that those that want to invest in the mine can come when we are done with the liquidation process so that we 100 percent assert our sovereignty to the mining industry ,” President Lungu said.

“What is important is that we are not going back. Vedanta has left, even if they go to court in South Africa and God, they are not coming back. And I don’t speak anyhow, even if things get tough, I will also be found there. Some people say I come from Chawama, yes in Chawama that is where intelligent people come from. Don’t doubt me because I believed in you. And if I believed in you, we cant fail.”