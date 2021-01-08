Police Warn And Caution 3 Health Staff For Illegally Issuing Medical Certificates

Lusaka ~ Fri, 8 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have warned and cautioned a clinical officer and two health practitioners for illegally issuing medical certificates to unsuspecting citizens and converting money to personal gain through the use of the fake date stamps and receipts.

“Police in Lusaka have warned and cautioned three Ministry of Health personnel from Matero Level 1 Hospital and Matero Main Clinic for the offences of forgery Contrary to section 242 as read together with section 350(a) (b) and Theft by Public Servant Contrary to section 277 of CAP 87 of the Laws of Zambia,” she said.

“This is a case in which Fredrick Sichone aged 51, a Clinical officer at Matero Level 1 Hospital, Nchinga Muteya aged 31, a Revenue Collector at Matero Level 1Hospital and Aaron Kalunga aged 45, a Data Clerk at Matero Main Clinic were found in possession of: Two (02) date stamps for Matero Level 1 Hospital for Out Patient Department (OPD) and Accounts department, GRZ Receipts and Forms of Certificate of Medical Examinations already stamped. The suspects are alleged to have been issuing medical certificates to unsuspecting members of the public and converting money to their personal use through the use of the fake date stamps and receipts which Matero Level 1 Hospital Administration have disputed.”

Mrs Katongo has disclosed that the suspects are yet to be charged for the subject offences and will appear in court soon.