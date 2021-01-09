BEES LEAVE 3 CHIPATA WOMEN UNCONSCIOUS

Chipata ~ Sat, 9 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

THREE women of Chipata’s referendum Compound were yesterday rushed to Chipata Central hospital while unconscious after they were stung by bees during the burial of a two-year-old girl at Ngwenya cemetery.

The mourners temporarily abandoned the burial procession for over 45 minutes as they scampered in various directions after the bees invaded the cemetery which is on the Chipata/Msoro road.

An eye witness who opted to remain anonymous, said the bees emerged the moment the coffin was taken to the graveyard.

He said the coffin was however abandoned by the road side by the mourners who scampered for safety.

“What is shocking is that there were no bees when the grave diggers were digging the grave, as you know these people normally make noise and the like but there was nothing. But immediately the coffin was brought, the bees emerged. The situation was not good because three women who were stung by the bees became unconscious and were rushed to the hospital,” he said.

He said after the coffin was abandoned at the graveyard for 45 minutes, the father of the deceased managed to take the coffin near the grave.

“After this man took the coffin close to the grave, some courageous men who covered themselves with plastics and sacks buried the deceased in a hurried manner. We suspect that this could be black magic because it is strange,” he said.