Changing Names Won’t Make Zambians Forget About Defective Condoms, Poor Drugs



Lusaka ~ Sat, 9 Jan 2021

We were this morning flooded with pictures showing that Honeybee Pharmacy in Kamwala has rebranded. It has changed its name from Honeybee to IPharm Pharmacy and painted the shop black. This was done overnight!

Our first thoughts were: why change the name? Why rebrand at a time when the company is being taken to task to account for a poorly executed $17 million health kit supply contract it was given by the Ministry of Health?

It’s surprising that for Honeybee, rebranding is what they considered top priority at this particular time when Zambians are charged and extremely angry with them. We don’t think anybody is interested in what they want to call themselves from now on; they can rebrand to Uchi Nzimu but the truth still remains: Honeybee has to be taken to account and all those involved in this shady deal that must be held responsible for total negligence.

The truth of the matter is that there were so many wrongs surrounding this Honeybee contract which even the Ministry of Health acknowledged and rendered an unreserved apology to the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee. But look, that sorry can’t cure all those deficiencies highlighted; a sorry won’t fix the defective condoms and gloves distributed across the country.

It is time for Honeybee and all those involved at the Ministry of Health to own up, take responsibility and provide the answers being sought by Zambians.