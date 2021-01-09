CRIMINALS WHO COMMITTED VIOLENT ACTS AT CAPITOL WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE – US EMBASSY

Lusaka ~ Sat, 9 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The United States Embassy in Lusaka has assured that the criminals who committed violent acts of terror against that country’s democracy at Capitol Hill on Thursday will be held accountable in accordance with the rule of law.

The Embassy’s Public Affairs Officer Sean McIntosh praised Zambians who sent messages of support during the “difficult hours”.

He said the friendship and partnership between the United States and the people of Zambia will endure and thrive as the two countries recommit to supporting and living up to our democratic ideals.

And the embassy has announced that the United States Congress has completed its constitutionally mandated count of the Electoral College vote and affirmed the election of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Kamala D. Harris as President and Vice President of the United States.

He said Biden and Harris will be sworn into office and a peaceful transfer of power will occur on January 20 this year.