Lusaka ~ Sat, 9 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Muchinga Province minister Malozo Sichone has tested positive to COVID-19.

He announced the development via Facebook page and stated: “Dear friends, COVID 19 is real, I am currently ill with very painful symptoms, I have never known pain of this nature. I tested positive yesterday. Do not listen to people fantasising this ailment. Stay safe please. Mask up always, sanitise and avoid public gatherings. God will surely help us.”