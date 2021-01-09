LIGHTNING KILLS CHASEFU WOMAN



Chasefu ~ Sat, 9 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 56-year-old woman of senior chief Magodi’s area in Chasefu District has died after being struck by lightning.

The death of the woman has brought the number of people that have died after being struck by lightning in the area to three.

Manda Hill ward councillor Pathias Mkandawire told ZANIS that Carinas Zimba of Chawamoyo village was struck by lightning at her home yesterday.

Mr Mkandawire said the deceased met her fate around 16:00 hours as she sat at her makeshift kitchen at her home.

He said Ms Zimba died from Khulamayembe health post where she was rushed to by her relatives after the incident.

Chasefu has recorded eight cases of lightning in the past few months.