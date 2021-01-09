SPEAKER MATIBINI CONFIRMS TESTING POSITIVE TO COVID-19



Lusaka ~ Sat, 9 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia Dr Patrick Matibini has confirmed testing positive to COVID-19.

Speaker Matibini has, however, dispelled rumors that he is admitted in hospital and on oxygen.

“Countrymen and women, some of you may have heard that I have been found to be COVID19 positive Yes it is true; I am infected with the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID19. Although I have symptoms, I am currently being managed from home, considering the large need for severe patents requiring healthcare facility management. Allow me to take this opportunity to dispel the rumors that I am in critical state and requiring oxygen On the contrary, I am on the mend and | am in very high spirits. I have made good progress and continue to follow all the instructions and guidance. The healthcare team has been professional and warmly encouraging, for this { am truly grateful,” Speaker Matibini has stated in a statement issued to Zambia Reports today.

“Countrymen and women, I have learnt that the current characteristic of the COVID-19 causing virus is vicious with speedy transmission leading to high numbers of cases and mortalities. This disease has no boundanes, it is not selective of social status and has the potential to disrupt the Irfe of an individual, that of families and communities at large.”

He stated that the control and prevention of COVID-19 requires national unity, unity of purpose, concerted effort and collective responsibility.

”Let us all be ambassadors to our families and communities that together, we can fight this scourge which has befallen us. If we do this together, in a short while, the outbreak will be over and we can return to normalcy. May I take this opportunity to remind you all to comply with the prescribed public health measures: 1) Mask up in public; 2) Maintain physical distance; 3) Wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer; 4) Avoid crowded places and stay at home; and 5) Seek medical attention early if symptomatic,” Speaker Matinini said.

“Let us stay at home as often as possible, avoid the parties, the funerals, the weddings, the bars and aight clubs Wish you all, God’s grace.”