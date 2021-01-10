COVID-19 KILLS ZAMBIA’S MINING EXPERT DR WILFRED LOMBE



Lusaka ~ Sun, 10 Jan 2021

Foremost Zambian mining expert and consultant Dr Wilfred Lombe has died of COVID-19.

Dr Lombe was also former African Minerals Development Centre Coordinator, and Director of Minerals and Energy Policy Centre (MEPC).

He also worked at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa(UNECA) in Addis Ababa.

Dr. Lombe was the Head of Infrastructure and Natural Resources Development at the Regional Integration, Infrastructure and Trade Division of UNECA.