COVID-19 KILLS ZAMBIA’S MINING EXPERT DR WILFRED LOMBE

Foremost Zambian mining expert and consultant Dr Wilfred Lombe has died of COVID-19.
Dr Lombe was also former African Minerals Development Centre Coordinator, and Director of Minerals and Energy Policy Centre (MEPC).
He also worked at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa(UNECA) in Addis Ababa.
Dr. Lombe was the Head of Infrastructure and Natural Resources Development at the Regional Integration, Infrastructure and Trade Division of UNECA.
3 Comments
Edward Simukonda
This is a great big loss to the family and Zambia as a whole. MHSRIP.
Paul
A great tree has fallen! I worked with Wilfred from when I was in exile and he was at UNZA. Later after liberation in SA we worked together at the MEPC in Joburg and then with UNECA, AMDC and AU on the AMV, CMV and country studies. Last year he completed a useful report of mineral backward linkages (mining supply-chain) in Ethiopia for UNECA. We’ll all sorely miss his talent and contribution.
Frank Chombela
Great loss to us all. It’s wrong people who are surviving this Covid-19.