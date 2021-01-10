Chinsali ~ Sun, 10 Jan 2021
By Brightwell Chabusha
Minister of Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at Chinsali General Hospital.
Mr Kampyongo tested positive whilst on a tour of duty in his constituency, Shiwangandu, and has since been put in isolation at Chinsali General Hospital where he is receiving treatment.
This is according to a statement issued by Ministry of Home Affairs Public Relations Officer Nephas Chifuta.
One Response to “KAMPYONGO TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19”
Next King
Perhaps those of you who preach Covid restrictions but still hold rallies or rather bus people to PF rallies will now realise that Covid knows no boundaries! All the same get well soon…