LUNGU FIRES DR CHITALU CHILUFYA

Lusaka ~ Sun, 10 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has with immediate effect fired Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya.

State House stated in a statement issued this evening to Zambia Reports that President Lungu has terminated the appointment of the Mansa Central member of parliament and has since appointed Bwana Mkubwa member of parliament and Minister of Water Affairs, Hon Jonas Kamima Chanda, as the new Minister of Health.

Nominated member of parliament Mr Raphael Nakachinda is the new Minister of Water Affairs Development and Sanitation, according to a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Mr Isaac Chipampe.

A financial scandal involving the supply of $17million worth of health kits was unearthed by the Auditor General’s Office and the Parliamentary Accounts Committee took it up to query the Ministry and other government institutions charged with oversight roles in the health sector.

The supplier of the health kits, Honeybee Pharmacy, a sole trader located in Kamwala.

supplied leaking condoms, gloves and fake medicine.