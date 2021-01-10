LUNGU FIRES DR CHITALU CHILUFYA

Lusaka ~ Sun, 10 Jan 2021
By Brightwell Chabusha
President Edgar Lungu has with immediate effect fired Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya.
State House stated in a statement issued this evening to Zambia Reports that President Lungu has terminated the appointment of the Mansa Central member of parliament and has since appointed Bwana Mkubwa member of parliament and Minister of Water Affairs, Hon Jonas Kamima Chanda, as the new Minister of Health.
Nominated member of parliament Mr Raphael Nakachinda is the new Minister of Water Affairs Development and Sanitation, according to a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Mr Isaac Chipampe.
A financial scandal involving the supply of $17million worth of health kits was unearthed by the Auditor General’s Office and the Parliamentary Accounts Committee took it up to query the Ministry and other government institutions charged with oversight roles in the health sector.
The supplier of the health kits, Honeybee Pharmacy, a sole trader located in Kamwala.
supplied leaking condoms, gloves and fake medicine.
5 Comments
Chichi
Job well done Mr.Presidi
Mfumukadzi
It should not end with just firing but prosecution. This will cost you your election Mr President. Please govern with integrity. For me it’s not the location of the pharmacy that is shocking but the flouting of tender rules. The owners of this pharmacy should be prosecuted.
king
poor fools,why nt firing kanganja and pig?
zobreego
This the best thing to be done. i salute you Mr president for that decision. all involved in this saga should be condemned to jail. Health is not something to play with. its sad that Chitalu had to wait to be fired instead of resigning on his on.
hms
He must be taken to court.seriously these things must come to an end in Zambia.