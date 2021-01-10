SCHOOLS ARE SAFEST PLACES FOR CHILDREN – DR KALUMBA

Lusaka ~ Sun, 10 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Education permanent secretary Dr Jobbicks Kalumba has said schools will reopen on 18th January, 2021 as learning institutions are the safest places for learners so far despite the surging cases of COVID-19.

Speaking on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Dr Kalumba said the problem was in the homes where there is little adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and not in schools.

He said there is no COVID-19 in schools as evidenced by how all learning institutions strictly adhered to guidelines given by the Ministry of Health last term and no case was recorded among learners countrywide.

He also advised private schools to be patient and reopen schools on 18th January, 2021 as guided by his Ministry.

Dr Kalumba said the school calendar will not be disturbed as long as all institutions continue to adhere to COVID-19 health guidelines.