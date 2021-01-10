ZAMBIAN MISSION IN INDIA FACILITATES 12 EVACUATION FLIGHTS DURING LOCKDOWN

New Delhi ~ Sun, Jan 10 2021

THE Zambian Mission in India facilitated twelve (12) repatriation flights from May, 2020 to October, 2020 to ease the movements of Zambians following a lockdown in India which was effected in March 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The year 2020 also recorded a decrease of 29.11% as compared to 2019 in the number of Indians and other nationals who visited Zambia for tourism, business, ordinary and official visits respectively,” Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga has said.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga said 161 Indians obtained business visas while 16 got tourist visas, adding that the number declined by far as compared to the year 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Eleven Zambian nationals were in conflict with the law in India as of December 2020 of which the Mission was working closely with relevant Indian authorities to ensure fair trial,” she added.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga said 455 Zambians were registered in India and Countries of Extra Accreditation in 2020 alone of which 346 were students whose welfare the Mission monitored during the lockdown.

“Despite the global lockdown, amid COVID-19 pandemic, the Mission recorded one hundred and twelve (112) patients who were in India for medical treatment of which six (06) died,” she said.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga appealed to Zambians seeking medical services in India to alert the Mission, through the office of Counsellor –Health Dr. Clarance Chiluba, of their presence as the Mission only knew about their presence when an adverse event occurred.

“Zambia was one of the first countries to be supported by India as drugs and PPEs were given directly to Zambia in addition to the Two Million Dollars worth of drugs given on 24th December, 2019,” the High Commissioner said.

This is contained in a statement released by First Secretary Press at Zambia High Commission in India Bangwe Naviley.