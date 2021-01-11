UNRULY YOUTHS CLASH IN GEORGE COMPOUND, POLICE NAB 5



Lusaka ~ Mon, 11 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Unruly youths are reported to have clashed in Lusaka’s George Compound and destroyed some window panes to some houses in the area.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that police have since arrested five youths in connection with the fracas.

“Police in Lusaka recieved a report in which groups of unruly youths aged between 21 and 25 years are reported to have clashed in Lusaka’s George Compound on 10th January, 2021 between 1500 hours and 1900 hours in the process damaged Windows panes to nearby houses belonging to some residents within George Compound,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that the cause of the clash is yet to be established.

“Police have so far arrested five male suspects namely, Kennedy Mbao, John Phiri, Cosmas Bwange, Joseph Phiri and Mwila Banda, all of George Compound and have been charged with Malicious Damage to Property and are detained in police custody awaiting court appearance. One of the accused persons was found with a sharp knife and it has been kept as an exhibit,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She noted that police have been receiving complaints from members of the public over the unruly youths.

“Of late, there has been increased complaints from members of the public in the area concerning unruly youths terrorising members of the public. Police have therefore embarked on an operation aimed at getting rid of such criminal elements from communities. All members of the public with information that could be helpful in this operation can report to police,” Mrs Katongo stated.