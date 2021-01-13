87 OUT OF 137 MINISTRY OF SUPPLY STAFF TEST POSITIVE TO COVID-19

Lusaka ~ Wed, 13 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Eighty-Seven out of 137 members of staff from Ministry of Works and Supply who underwent voluntary mass testing for Covid-19 last week have tested positive.

The mass testing was led by Works and Supply minister Sylvia Chalikosa.

Out of 137 who tested, 87 came out positive, 18 came out negative, 26 inconclusive and six are pending.

This came to light when a report was released to the ministry by the Zambia National Public Health Institute.

Ms Chalikosa expressed gratitude that members of staff heeded her call to take up the test.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ministry of Works and Supply public relations officer Ndubi Mvula.