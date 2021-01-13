ACC SAYS IT WON’T HESITATE TO ARREST CULPRITS IN HONEYBEE SCANDAL ONCE INVESTIGATIONS ARE CONCLUDED

Lusaka ~ Wed, 13 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it’ll not relent to bring to book anyone who will be found wanting once investigations into the Honeybee scandal are concluded.

In a statement, ACC Public Relations manager Timothy Musukwa stated today that investigations have reached an advanced stage.

”The Anti-Corruption Commission wishes to inform the public that following revelations of suspected corruption in the manner Honeybee Pharmacy was awarded a contract by the Ministry of Health to supply Medical Kits, the Commission has been investigating the above allegations since August 2020,” Mr Moono stated.

“The investigations were instituted arising from information received from a named stakeholder. A number of witnesses and suspects have been interviewed and investigations have since reached an advanced stage. The Commission anticipates that the investigations will be concluded soon. Several individuals and entities have in the past few days called upon the Commission to pursue this matter. The Commission wishes to assure the public that it will not relent to bring to book any persons or entities that will be found involved in the corrupt activities.“