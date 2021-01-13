I BELIEVE IN ACTION, NOT JUST TALKING – MILES SAMPA

Lusaka ~ Wed, 13 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has today launched the “WASH Covid Away” Campaign in a bid to help curb COVID-19 in the city, emphasizing that he believes in action than just speaking.

The Campaign was launched in partnership with Wash Zambia with an aim to disinfect over 50 public and private places throughout the city.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Sampa said due to the continued rise in Covid 19 cases it is important now more than ever to find ways of keeping the people safe.

Mr. Sampa said by disinfecting these public places, WASH Zambia is helping not only their clients but all citizens in Lusaka to stay safe and Covid-19 free.

“This new Covid 19 Variant has proven to be more deadly,” he said.

He said many front-line and essential workers are now put at risk of contracting the virus daily, hence the need for the general public to take Covid 19 prevention measures more seriously.

“If we can all cooperate and follow guidelines we will be better protected from the virus without having to undergo a complete lockdown,” he said.

Mr. Sampa added that he believes in action and not just speaking, therefore commending WASH Zambia CEO Mr. Jonathan Kays and other WASH Zambia members for their contribution towards curbing the virus.

He applauded them for the additional free disinfecting service they are offering in the homes of their clients as a way of further contributing towards their safety.

Mr Sampa urged the Kulima Tower Manager to ensure that Kulima Tower Bus Terminus is kept clean, as well as shop owners to pick up garbage in their surroundings and refrain from littering.

This is according to a statement issued by LCC Public Relations Officer Lisa Ng’oma.