MAKEBI ZULU TO ENGAGE INFRASTRUCTURE MINISTRY OVER WASHED AWAY BRIDGES IN EASTERN PROVINCE

Chipata ~ Wed, 13 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu says he will engage the Ministry of Infrastructure to see how they could work on crossing points that have been washed away by the heavy rains across the province.

Mr Zulu said he has inspected most of the bridges have been affected by the heavy rains.

He says government is working with the Zambia National Service and Road Development Agency to do some emergency works on some of the crossing points.

Mr Zulu also implored councils across the province to be carrying out routine checks on the bridges.

He appealed to members of the public to desist from vandalising bridges.

Mr Zulu says vandalism has in some instances compromised the integrity of bridges.