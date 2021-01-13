PRESIDENT LUNGU URGES ZAMBIANS TO FOLLOW COVID-19 RULES AS HE ENCOURAGES UKUIFUTIKILA

Lusaka ~ Wed, 13 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has warned of stringent measures if citizens stop following health guidelines stipulated last year aimed at mitigating the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has emphasised home based care solutions to fight COVID-19, which include “steaming” (in local parlance ukuifutikila).

President Lungu said it was regretable that enforcement officers have lately abused or humiliated citizens found flouting Covid-19 guidelines.

In a statement issued by his press aide Isaac Chipampe, the Head of State, however, said agencies entrusted to enforce the said guidelines should refrain from abusing and harassing citizens found flouting the rules.

He said enforcement officers can make citizens abide by the Covid-19 guidelines without necessarily harassing them.

President Lungu expresses concern over the escalating cases of COVID-19 and the deaths resulting from the disease.

He said there is a correlation between the high number of cases and the relaxed observance of Covid-19 guidelines in the current spike.

“Arguably we dropped the guard. The Covid-19 guidelines I had announced last year as recommended by healith experts were largely ignored and we forgot about the ‘New normal’ towards the end of 2020,” he said.

President Lungu said the festive season came with partying and overcrowding with little observance of the Covid-19 health guidelines.