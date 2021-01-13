PROTUZ DISAGREES WITH EDUCATION PS OVER SCHOOL REOPENING, SAYS ENVIRONMENT NOT CONDUCIVE

Lusaka ~ Wed, 13 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Professional Teachers Union of Zambia (PROTUZ) has maintained its position that the environment is not conducive for the reopening of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PROTUZ Director for Public Relations and International Affairs Brian Mwila says the second wave of COVID 19 being experienced in the country at present is proving dangerous because it is claiming people’s lives day by day.

He disclosed that teachers have added numbers to COVID-19 deaths that the country has recorded so and many of them were living in fear.

Mwila said it would be less risky for only examination classes to return to school on Monday next week.

“The Professional Teachers Union of Zambia (PROTUZ) wishes to stand its earlier position (press release of 6th January 2021) that the school environment is currently not safe for mass gatherings as reopening of schools for first term on 18th January 2021 draws near,” he said.

“The Union shares the same feeling and concern with the Ministry of General Education about the future of a Zambian child and as such if the Ministry still maintains that schools reopens on 18th January 2021 amidst this COVID challenges then it would be less risky to only allow examination classes to return on 18th January 2021 in the interim. This decision will in a way try to work in conformity with the new directive from the Sectetary to Cabinet in circular minute of 2020 issued on 7th January 2021 on work arrangements to curb the spread of COVID 19.”

He however called upon the Ministry of Health to urgently guide the general public on the reopening of schools.

Meanwhile, health minister Jonas Chanda today said the ministry will hold a consultative meeting with the Ministry of General Education and other ministers to discuss the reopening of schools, among other issues, amid the pandemic.