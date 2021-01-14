BISHOP HAMUNGOLE DEVOTED HIS LIFE TO THE WORK OF GOD – PRESIDENT LUNGU

Lusaka ~ Thur, 14 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has mourned Monze Diocese Bishop Moses Hamungole, who succumbed to Covid-19 last evening.

President Lungu has said Bishop Hamungole devoted his life to the work of God.

”It is with great sadness that I join the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), the Catholic Church, the Hamungole family in mourning the untimely passing of Monze Diocese Bishop Moses Hamungole. Bishop Hamungole devoted his life to the work of God and he demonstrated this in both word and deed. I will miss personally him for his great wisdom, compassion and love for humanity. May God comfort all of us during this difficult time. May His Soul Rest In Peace,” President Lungu stated on his Facebook page.