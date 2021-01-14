MINER IN COURT FOR DEFAMING PRESIDENT LUNGU



Lusaka ~ Thur, 14 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A miner of Chililabombwe is appearing in court for allegedly defaming President Edgar Lungu in Ndola.

Mr Daniel Bwalya Lukwesa, 40, of Chililabombwe pleaded not guilty to the offence when it was read for him.

Particulars of the offence are that on January 8, 2021, Lukwesa, with intent to bring the name of the President into hatred,ridicule or contempt did utter defamatory words saying President Lungu “buk**a bwabo, chi***a”.

He appeared before Ndola resident Magistrate Mary Goma for plea but he denied the charge after it was read to him.

Magistrate Goma then recorded a plea of not guilty and adjourned the matter to January 18 this year, for commencement of trial.

His lawyer Tom Shamakamba applied for bail as the offence committed was bailable.

“We are applying for bail, the offence my client is charged with is a bailable offence, he is of fixed abode and will be present before court when required,” Shamakamba said.

Magistrate Goma then granted Mr Lukwesa bail of K5000 in his own recognisance with two working surities in the like some.