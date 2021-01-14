NO DRESS CODE COMING; SUMAILI WAS MISQUOTED – MINISTRY



Lusaka ~ Thur, 14 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs says it cannot impose a dress code on Zambians because the country has diverse cultures.

In a statement issued by Ministry public relations officer Mrs Chibesa Mulala Musukwa, the Ministry says minister Reverend Godfridah Sumaili was misquoted by the Zambia Daily Mail because what she was talking about was a National dress and not the dress code.

“The Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs wishes to state that it is not currently considering introducing a National Dress Code as reported by the Zambia Daily Mail in its publication dated (13th January, 2020). The Ministry is aware of the diverse culture that the country is endowed with and the civil and human rights that its people enjoy,” Mrs Musukwa said.

”It may be noted that the Honourable Minister Reverend Godfridah Sumaili’s statement was misrepresented as her comment was on the National Dress and NOT the Dress Code. Further, even as the Honourable Minister spoke about the National Dress, she was categorical and indicated that should there be need for one; the matter would require extensive consultations with various stakeholders. Such could only be decided by the citizenry and cannot be imposed on the people by the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs.”

She stated that the debate on the dress code is therefore out of context and premature to be a topical issue currently, and in the midst of other national challenges such as the fight against the covid-19 pandemic.