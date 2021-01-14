WASH ZAMBIA TO FUMIGATE ALL POLICE STATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY



Lusaka ~ Thur, 14 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has directed that all Police Stations across the country should be fumigated in view of the increasing cases of Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the fumigation exercise started today at the police headquarters.

“In view of the ever increasing cases of Covid 19 in the Country, the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kakoma Kanfanja has directed the fumigation of all police stations across the country. Today Zambia Police Headquarters was fumigated by Wash – Zambia. Commissioner of Police for Administration, Ms Lombe Kamukoshi flagged off the exercise in Lusaka today. Mrs Kamukoshi who thanked Wash Zambia for the gesture said police officers were at risk of contracting the virus as they were also front liners in the fight against the virus,” Katongo stated.