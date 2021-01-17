53-YEAR-OLD MAN DEFILES 2-YEAR-OLD BABY

Lusaka ~ Sun, 17 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly defiling a two year old girl.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the incident is alleged to have occurred yesterday in Kanyama compound.

“Police in Lusaka have arrested a male adult identified as Jonathan Mwewa aged 53 alleged to have defiled a two year old female juvenile. The report was made by the father of the victim aged 38 of Kanyama compound. The incident is alleged to have occured on 15th January, 2021 at around 1700 hours at Kanyama compound when the victim went to the house of the accused person who lives in the neighborhood,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that the suspect was apprehended by members of the public and surrendered him to police.

Mrs Katongo stated that the accused was currently detained in police custody.