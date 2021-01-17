BOYFRIEND KILLS YOUNG TEACHER

Mansa ~ Sun, 17 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 30-year-old teacher of Chifunabuli district in Luapula Province has been found dead in her house after she was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend.

And an undisclosed amount of money meant to pay Social Cash Transfer beneficiaries that the late teacher was keeping in the house has also been stolen by the suspected murderer.

The teacher identified as Anety Lutanda was killed on thursday.

Luapula Province Deputy Commissioner of Police, Davis Simwanza Confirmed the incident.

The deceased was a teacher at Saashi Primary School in Chifunabuli and was the Social Cash Transfer Pay Point Manager for Saashi and wita communities.

Mr. Simwanza said the Deputy Head Teacher at the school informed police about the incident.

Police say the deceased was found lying lifeless on the floor in her home with a deep cut on her forehead as she was hit with a pounding stick and her mouth and neck were tied with a chitenge material.

Mr. Simwanza says police is now investigating the matter and body of the deceased has since been deposited to Mansa General Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.