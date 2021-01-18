3 PEOPLE OF THE SAME FAMILY DIE IN FATAL CHIPANGALI ACCIDENT

Chipangali ~ Mon, 18 Jan 2021

Three people of the same family have died on the spot after a fatal road accident which happened at Msandire Bridge in Chipangali district.

Eastern Province Commissioner of Police Geza Lungu says the accident happened on Saturday around 16 hours at Msandire Bridge, 15 kilometres west of Chipata along Eastern Girls Secondary School Gravel Road.

Mr. Lungu told journalists in Chipata today that the driver, Mathews Mbewe of Mbenjele area, who was driving a Toyota Corolla with four passengers on board, sustained unknown injuries and ran away after the accident.

He explained that the three victims of the family, Grace Phiri aged 56, Florence Tembo aged 25 and a male infant, Christopher Tembo aged one year, all of Chipangali district sustained fatal head injuries and died on the spot.

The police commissioner said that the three bodies are lying in Chipata Central Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

He said Mwila Phiri, aged 30 of Njolomole in Chief Chikuwe’s area is admitted to Chipata Central Hospital after sustaining a deep cut on his right eye and a painful chest.

Mr Lungu said the accident happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle and in the process, careered off the bridge to the outside of the river and ended up into the stream.