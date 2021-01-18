C/BELT PS TELLS NEW POLICE CHIEF TO BE BRAVE, THE COUNTRY IS IN AN ELECTION YEAR

Ndola ~ Mon, 18 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has urged newly transferred police Commissioner Mr Elias Chushi to be brave as the country is in an election year.

Mr Chushi replaces Ms Charity Katanga who has been promoted to the position of Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Speaking when Mr Chushi paid a courtesy call on him, Mr Nundwe said Copperbelt Province is very delicate when the country goes to the polls.

He has cautioned the police in the region to be above board in its operations ahead of the elections.

“We are already in the year of elections and I demand that you and your team on the Copperbelt are above board in the execution of your duties as the police chief and your team,” Mr Nundwe said.

He also urged the police to work with all the other security wings in the province to ensure that all illegal activities are curbed.

“Therefore, we cannot develop as a province in the absence of peace, unity and order. I further advise you to ensure that you acquaint yourself with these projects so that if there is any disorder, you and your staff should bring sanity,” Mr Nundwe said.

He also said there should be constant presence of the police at the three main boarders in the province to ensure that there are no illegal activities taking place.