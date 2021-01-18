EMIRATES TO INCREASE FLIGHTS TO LUSAKA AND HARARE



Lusaka ~ Mon, 18 Jan 2021

Lusaka ~ Mon, 18 Jan 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Emirates will increase its flights between Lusaka, Harare and Dubai to four times a week from February 6, 2021.

The expanded schedule of services will offer better connectivity for customers in Zambia and Zimbabwe to Emirates’ growing destination network via Dubai of more than 100 destinations.

Emirates will operate its fourth flight on Wednesdays, using a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from Lusaka to Dubai and also Harare, complementing its current Friday, Saturday and Sunday flights on the route.

Emirates’ flight EK714 departs Lusaka at 15:30 hours on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays, arriving in Dubai at 0035 hours the next day.

Flight EK713 departs from Dubai at 0330 hours on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays, arriving in Lusaka at 0840 hours before travelling onward to Harare.

The Dubai-based airline resumed operations to Lusaka in September and has since seen a gradual increase in travel demand.